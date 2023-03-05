 
Sunday March 05, 2023
BTS’ Suga shows support for J-Hope’s new single

The pair did the 'On the Street' dance challenge together

By Web Desk
March 05, 2023
The pair did the 'On the Street' dance challenge together

Suga from the K-pop group BTS expresses his support for fellow band member J-Hope on his new song On the Street. The rapper expressed his support by joining the On the Street dance challenge.

Their agency BigHit Entertainment posted a video where the two members can be seen dancing together to the song. The post included a short caption: "Where Hobi and SUGA are walking is the direction we will look together."

The track is a collaboration with American rapper J. Cole and went on to sweep global charts hours after its release. It comes after the announcement that J-Hope has begun the process of enlisting in the military, like BTS' eldest member Jin.

The single refers back to J-Hope’s rookie days as a performer as he sings about his past, present and future as an artist. The song is meant to be a special gift for his fans to comfort them as he prepares for his enlistment.