Cate Blanchett shocks Hasan Minhaj at Independent Spirit Awards

Cate Blanchett surprised Hasan Minhaj as she went under the table to avoid him during the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards.

The star-studded event was at the Santa Monica Pier on Saturday, when the host was doing a funny act about "clickbait-y thumbnail" pictures on YouTube.

During the show, the 37-year-old went to Blanchett and asked her to make "some unhinged expressions" for the cameras.

However, the TÁR star was not in the mood and went under the table, covering her face with a laugh.

The Daily Show host was temporarily clueless as he watched the Academy winner crawl away.

"Is she coming out the other end?" he quipped.

But, the host continued on his act and asked TÁR filmmaker Todd Field seated next to her.

However, Field also followed suit with Blanchett and went under the table.

"Alright, do we have anyone else?" Minhaj asked the hall.

"Marisa Tomei, let's do a thumbnail face!"

Following Blanchett and Field, Tomei also hid under the table.

"Regina Hall, can we get a thumbnail face?" Unsurprisingly, Hall also crawled under the table.

Minhaj interjected, "I don't know any of these people," and then admitted defeat by laughing and introducing the next presenter.



