Johnny Depp buys ‘quirky items’ for London home, surprises staff at antique shop

File footage

Johnny Depp visited Lincolnshire antiques centre after turning up unannounced by helicopter to do some shopping for his new London home.



The Pirates of the Caribbean star, 59, stunned staff arrived at Hemswell Antiques Centre on Friday.

Owner of the site, Rob Miller, said that Depp bought ‘a lot of very quirky items’ including desks, tables, paintings, and four guitars to furnish a new property in London.

"He was purchasing items which came from an era that he would have liked to have lived in", he said.

Miller also shared that he overheard the Rum Diary star talking about his pal, the late musician Jeff Beck while testing different guitars during his visit.

“He chose a vase with a skull on it. Guitars obviously. He was very friendly with, best friends with Jeff Beck, he sat and played a few tunes on this guitar I think just for old times’ sake really and then decided to buy three of the guitars that were there,” he said.

Miller also shared that he was told a special guest would arrive at 4.30pm on Friday, but had to conceal his identity because Depp “just wanted to relax and walk around without being bombarded by the general public.”

“We hosted refreshments for him and he was able to walk around,” he told PA. “It was great because he was his normal self and he was very relaxed and was able to spend time looking at things and playing on the guitars that he wanted to play on.

Depp’s visit comes after winning the multimillion-dollar US lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard.