Prince Harry, Meghan Markle acting like crying babies to capture attention?

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are being slammed for acting like crying babies as they are allegedly playing victim cards to win people's sympathy with their repeated stunts in interviews, podcasts, docuseries and the Duke's book Spare.



In his latest conversation with Dr Gabor Mate, the Duke of Sussex has described himself as a person coming from a "broken home".

Harry appeared taking a veiled jibe at his father King Charles III as the Duke reiterated that he won't pass "trauma" onto his children, adding that he always felt "slightly different" to the rest of royal family.

Harry's latest sit-down with the therapist follows the publication of Prince Harry's bombshell memoir Spare.



During the chat, Harry said: "I certainly have felt throughout my life, my younger years, I felt slightly different to the rest of my family. I felt strange being in this container, and I know that my mum [Princess Dian] felt the same so it makes sense to me."

He also gushed over his wife Meghan as usual, saying: "I was stuck in this world, and she was from a different world and helped draw me out of that," describing her as "an exceptional human being".

Some royal commentators and fans have slammed the Duke for repeating his story to attract the attention and new finances to cash their stories, with one royalist said: "Harry and Meghan are acting like crying babies to capture attention."

Another poked fun at Harry and Meghan, saying: "They are selling royal stories as they have nothing to give to people."

Despite all their bombshells against the royal family, Meghan and Harry have been invited to attend King Charles III's Coronation in May.