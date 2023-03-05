Aditi Rao Hydari breaks silence on relationship rumours with actor Siddharth

Aditi Rao and Siddharth fell in love with each other on the sets of 'Maha Samudram', reports

Aditi Rao Hydari has finally spoken up over her dating rumours with Rang De Basanti actor Siddharth.

Recently, she dropped a video where the two of them were seen dancing on the viral Tum Tum song together. The video added more fuel to their relationship rumours.

Therefore, Aditi responded to the buzz and stated: “Since I’m working I am not looking at that. People will talk and you can’t stop them from talking. They will do what they find interesting and I am doing what I find interesting, which is going to set. I think it’s ok. And the thing is as long as I have amazing work to do and working with directors I love, and as long as people accept me and watch me, I am really happy.”

The couple’s dating rumours emerged while they were working together for a Telegu film named Maha Samudram. As per the reports, Aditi and Siddharth fell in love instantly on the sets of the film.

Now, they have been spotted going on lunch dates, salona together. They have been attending events together.

On the work front, Aditi Rao Hydari will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi. Meanwhile, Siddharth is all set to feature in Indian 2, reports PinkVilla.