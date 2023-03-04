 
Saturday March 04, 2023
Sci-Tech

'Asaan Qarza' among 74 fake loan apps on Google Play Store, SECP says

These applications claim to offer people easy loans at low-interest rates in exchange of personal data

By Web Desk
March 04, 2023
The picture shows a Google Play Store logo. — Reuters/File 

The Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) on Saturday advised the public to not deal with fake loan apps downloaded from Google Play Store. 

Asaan Qarza, which has been downloaded over one million times from Google alone, is one of 74 fake loan apps that claim to be a “professional 100% online loan application” that provides cash. 

These applications claim to offer people easy loans at low-interest rates. Those who download these apps give access to their phone data including their picture gallery and contact list. 

Once these applications are downloaded, they get access to the personal data of the user. 

The financial regulatory authority told Geo Fact Check that only 10 micro-credit apps are legit which include Finja, Muawin, Credit Per, Easy PK Loan, Zoodpay & ZoodMall, Qisstpay CreditCat RazCash, Abhi, Barwaqt, Udhar-Paisa and Zaroorat Cash.

These apps are registered with SECP as non-banking financial companies, under the Companies Act, 1956.

“Apps not included in the [above] list are illegal,” Musarat Jabeen, the chief spokesperson of the SECP, told Geo Fact Check via email, “Public is advised not to deal with illegal apps.”

The commission has identified 75 online apps that are scams including Asaan Qarza, which the SECP is hoping to crack down on. 

“In order to control the menace of illegal lending apps, SECP has liaised with local regulators such as PTA, FIA, and SBP besides Google and Apple,” Jabeen added.

“In January and February, 75 unauthorised apps were reported to Google and Apple for removal from their app stores. Google has agreed to initiate a review of its policies to limit its platforms to licensed entities.”

The spokesperson explained that these illegal apps have a “predatory lending” behaviour, where they blackmail and harass borrowers and breach their data privacy, which are liable for action under the Prevention of Electronic Crime Act, 2016 and the Anti Money Laundering Act, 2010.

As per the rules, a digital lender will be authorised to operate in the country if it has obtained a license and approval from SECP and certification from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

Furthermore, the apps are not allowed to access a borrower’s phone book, contact list or photo gallery, even if the borrower has given consent.

The list of illegal and unauthorised apps is listed below:

Sr.

Name 

Company/Developer

1360 Online Qarz
Mahbubur Technology
2567 Speed Loan
Chunu Technology
399 Fast Cash Loan
Morsalin Technology
4Aasan Lab- Easy Apply Money
Aco Startup
5Apple Qist Qarz
Rabeya Technology
6Asaan Qarza- credit loans
S&P Fintech
7Bee Cash
Superthaliyou
8BG Loan: Unsecured Loans
Shakhawat Technology
9CashCredit-Online Loan
Tom Edler
10CashPro-Immediate Approval
Cashpro Technology
11CreditLoan
MHLD studio
12CredStar- Personal Credit Loan
Jinglecred
13Debit Campsite (Old Name Debt Campsite) Iqtidar Hussain
14DiDi Loans
DidiLoans
15Easy Cash Loans
CapitalPoint Limited
16Easy Loans Credit Fast Pay
Boj Inc
17Easy Mobile Loans
Rapidpay Apps
18Fair Loans
Cemens Ltd
19Fast Loan
Gibraltar Lea
20Fast Manne Loan Guide
Quicksoft Technology
21FinMore- Online Credit Loans
Easy Digital Technology
22Fori Instant Loans
BorrowN
23Fori Qarz Online Personal Loan
Fori Qarz Ltd
24Galaxy Loan
Amrit Malwa
25Get It Now
Get It Now App
26Get Welfare
Naseem Technologies Ltd
Muhammad Imran
27HamdardLoan
Hamdard Team
28Harsha Tube- Quick Money
Harsha Credit Office
29Hayar Pocket Easy Fund
Hayar private company
30JaidiCredit
Adnan Rahim
31LendHome
Susan R Tabor
32Little Cash- Mobile Loans
Optipay Limited
33LoanClub
Quick Mob Pay Pvt. Ltd
34MiniLoan- Personal OnlineLoan
Credito.pk
35Money bee
Mr. Arming Saelee
36MoneyBox
Ejaz Hasan Mujawar (QistBazaar)
37MrLoan
LE THUY DUNG
38MY Cash
Arham Sarwar
39MyCash
Muka
40Naqad Qarza-ABC
Khudeza Technology
41Plati Loans
Muhammad Noman Shaikh (Tech Productions)
42Private Credit-Online Borrow
Fahad Nabeel
43Pyoor Pack-Personal lend (old name: Pyoor Loan)Pyoor Loan Office
44Qarza Pocket-Personal Funds (old name: Qarza Rupee)Qarza Rupee
45QuickCash- Quick Mobile Loans
StarLink-Tech
46Rico Box - Easy Apply Online
RT first startup
47Rose Cash- Loan Cash
Khalid475
48Sallam Loan- Online Loan App
Paput
49Superb Loans
Superb Loans Team
50Swift Loans- Fast Loan Disbur
Platinum Developer
51Tazza Center- Get Money Soon
Ali Asad Tanveer
52TiCash
Tcashwin
53UrCash
Muka
54Whale
Dev Shubham
55YoCash
Ambrose770250
56Zenn Park- Easy Instant Help
Zen Credit Office
57ZetaLoan- Easy Credit Wallet
ZetaLoan Team
58Money Club
QPAY MBP PVT LTD
59Super Magic- StableOnlineLoan
Ganhewalage Anil Desapriya
60Easy Pocket
Dev Raja Kumar
61Monii Pro - Quick Funds
Monii Loan Studio
62Holiday Loan
Rtyfgyau787
63Credit Now - Safe Loan App
CreditNow
64EasyLoan Lite- Cash Credit
Aleaty Microfinance (Pvt) Ltd
65Haath Pocket
Qarza Rupee
66OK wallet
OK wallet
67ColeCash
Sickleking
68Focus loan
ReadymoneyCS
69Loan app pakistan online 2021
2DArm
70Wcash Loan
Geek Lab
71Pakkicash
ThankDeveloper
72LuckMoney
LuckMoney
73Candycash
Candycash
74Pakket Pocket- Instant Money
Pakket Pocket Ltd