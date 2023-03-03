Madonna only helping kid's gym trainer get famous, not dating him: Source

Madonna is only tying to “promote" the gym trainer she was reported to be dating, revealed insider.

The Material Girl hitmaker made headlines with her alleged romance with the 29-year-old trainer just week after she parted ways with her ex Andrew Darnell.

However, sources close to the popstar have now confirmed that Madonna’s new romance is just show so that Popper, who coaches her son David for charity boxing match, would get publicity.

“He’s a good-looking guy, but Madonna isn’t looking for love at the moment,” a source told Page Six. “Josh has been training her son and she’s impressed. She said she would help him promote the gym.”

“He’s up-and-coming and has just appeared in a reality show on Bravo, so he is eager to get attention with Madonna,” the insider added of Popper.

“That’s not to rule out any romance in the future — but for now things are strictly platonic,” the insider noted.

As for Madonna, she “has lots of other things in her life that she needs to concentrate on. The most important thing is being with her family as they mourn her brother — she is particularly worried about her dad and is spending time with him.”