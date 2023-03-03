Kourtney Kardashian denies pregnancy rumors, says it’s the ‘after affects of IVF’

File footage

Kourtney Kardashian has yet again shut down pregnancy rumors after netizens asked if she’s pregnant as her body changed following past IVF treatments.



The Kardashians star, 43, shut down speculations that she was expecting her fourth child yet again on Instagram.

Taking to her post on the social media platform, a fan commented asking if the Poosh founder was pregnant in pictures from her new Lemme campaign.

Kourtney replied, “the after affects of IVF (I only acknowledge this comment bc I do think it’s important to know how IVF affects women’s bodies and it’s not spoken about much).”

“also are we still asking women if they’re pregnant?,” she added.

In the pictures, Kourtney, who tied the knot with Travis Barker last May, rocked a stunning all-yellow look as she held a bottle of her Lemme Purr gummies.

Previously, Kourtney shut down similar rumors back in August 2021 and, again, in December of that same year.

The reality TV star has been very open about her IVF journey and wanting to expand her blended family — though she said it hasn’t been the “most amazing experience.”

Kourtney shares three kids — Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8 — with ex Scott Disick. Barker, for his part, is father to Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.