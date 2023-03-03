Javed Akhtar makes another bold statement about Pakistan

Indian poet and lyricist Javed Akhtar speaking at an event in India. — YouTube Screengrab/ ABPLIVE

Indian film writer Javed Akhtar, who made some controversial statements about Pakistan while participating at the seventh Faiz Festival in Lahore last month, has once again made a bold remark about Pakistan.

A video clip of the Indian poet’s speech at the Lahore festival had gone viral on social media. In it, he could be seen accusing Pakistan of allowing the attackers of the Mumbai attacks “roam free” in the country.

The prolific Indian writer, while addressing a session at the festival had said: “I am from Bombay and I saw the attack on my city. The attackers were neither from Norway nor Eypgt. Those attackers are still roaming around your country. Therefore, if an Indian has any grievance in their heart, you should not be offended.”

As the video went viral, numerous celebrities spoke up about the accusation and condemned the implications.

This time around, Akhtar chose to compare the poverty in India and Pakistan during an event in India.

During the event, the host, and well-known writer Chetan Bhagat asked Akhtar if he felt the impact of inflation during his recent visit to Pakistan, considering that the country's economy is in a bad state.

"No, not at all. In India, we see poverty on the streets, but nothing like that was seen in Lahore, it seems that poverty is hidden there," Akhtar responded.

He said he has visited Lahore thrice, but that he never saw the houses of the poor, nor did he see any poor people on the streets. "It is surprising how they have managed all this," the Indian writer and poet commented.

Commenting on his controversial statement about Pakistan at the Faiz Festival, he said after giving the statement he felt he should not go to such events because it became such a big deal. "When I came here [to India from Pakistan], I felt as if I had won the third world war".