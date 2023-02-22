Resham spurns Javed Akhtar's remark on 'terrorists' in Pakistan

Pakistani film actor Resham (right) poses for a picture with Indian poet Javed Akhtar. — Instagram/Resham

Pakistani film actor Resham has rejected the controversial comments by Indian songwriter and poet Javed Akhtar regarding the purported presence of "terrorists" in the country.



The Indian celebrity passed the remarks during a discussion at the Faiz Festival that he was attending with an Indian delegation during a visit to Lahore, it emerged through a video from the occasion.

The video, which later went viral due to the gravity of the discussion, showed Akhtar speaking on the difference in celebrities' treatment in Pakistan and India.

"We organised great functions of Nusrat [Fateh Ali Khan], and Mehdi Hassan but no function of Lata Mangeshkar was held in Pakistan," he said sarcastically.

The Indian screenwriter then linked the matter to the Mumbai attacks of 2008, indirectly accusing Pakistan of providing sanctuary to militants by saying that the "terrorists are still moving freely" in the country.

He was widely denounced on social media for the controversial remarks.

Resham was one of the many people who found fault with the matter. The celebrity — who had shared pictures with Akhtar from an event during his time in Pakistan just recently on her Instagram — posted a message, clarifying her position.

“My country is the dearest to me. I had absolutely no idea about the statements Mr Javed Akhtar made about my country during Faiz Festival session. I condemn the words uttered by him,” Resham wrote on her Instagram stories.

She said that Pakistanis as per their values and considered the guests as a blessing of the Almighty but “keep Pakistan the dearest to heart”.

Meanwhile, drama actor Aijaz Aslam also responded in the same way and censured the poet severely.



“Mr Javed Akhtar, would you mind shedding some light on the Kashmir issue? You didn’t have to come here if you have so much hatred for Pakistan. We still let you go back safely after talking so much nonsense and that is our answer to your crap,” Aslam wrote on his Instagram stories.