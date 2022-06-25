Pakistan arrests ‘mastermind’ of Mumbai attacks: sources

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested a key suspect, Sajid Mir, over his alleged involvement in the planning of the Mumbai attacks, Geo News reported Saturday, citing sources.
He was taken into custody in a coordinated effort of the law enforcement agencies. The sources said that Sajid Mir had been missing since the 2008 Mumbai attacks.
According to sources, the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) had included Sajid Mir on the list of most wanted persons and a reward of $5 million was announced on his head.
Sajid Mir is considered the mastermind of the Mumbai attacks, and rumours of his death were spread for quite some time.
However, the government has not confirmed the reports of his arrest.
Miftah Ismail takes nation into confidence over Chinese loan, IMF talks
Sources say a boy and a girl lost their lives as wall collapsed in Millat Town, while two more people were killed in...
Ex-president and PPP Co-chairman Ali Zardari’s mother — Zareen Ara Bukhari — passed away in Karachi
Sanaullah, without specifying a date, says in-camera session of Parliament will be called to take lawmakers into...
“I never thought of appointing someone as army chief. I have never taken a decision that is not based on merit,"...
PML-N’s Malik Ahmad Khan vows to jointly inflict defeat on PTI in upcoming by-polls on all 20 seats