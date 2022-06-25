Pakistan arrests ‘mastermind’ of Mumbai attacks: sources

Sajid Mir. Photo courtesy Daily Dawn

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested a key suspect, Sajid Mir, over his alleged involvement in the planning of the Mumbai attacks, Geo News reported Saturday, citing sources.

He was taken into custody in a coordinated effort of the law enforcement agencies. The sources said that Sajid Mir had been missing since the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

According to sources, the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) had included Sajid Mir on the list of most wanted persons and a reward of $5 million was announced on his head.

Sajid Mir is considered the mastermind of the Mumbai attacks, and rumours of his death were spread for quite some time.

However, the government has not confirmed the reports of his arrest.