King Charles could not forgive Prince Harry's attacks on Queen Camilla

King Charles III has shown a trailer of his power to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle by taking back their UK base of Frogmore Cottage from them, punishing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for their vicious attacks on Queen Consort Camilla.

Meghan and Harry, who have already burnt all the bridges of their return to the royal family with their shocking claims about senior members of the royal family, are reportedly heartbroken over the latest move of the monarch.



King Charles, who would officially be crowned alongside his wife Camilla, has reportedly punished Prince Harry for his 'nonsense' against Queen Consort Camilla, as the Duke has called her a "villain" and made some more allegation against her.



The 74-year-old monarch could not forgive Harry's attacks on his wife, as he kicked his younger son out of the palace, according to a royal commentator.

Royal photographer Arthur Edwards believes the "vicious" criticism and claims levelled at Camilla by Harry in his recent interviews and memoir pushed the monarch to take the decision to take Frogmore Cottage back from the couple.

"Finally the King has hit back at Harry and Meghan over their vicious attacks on his darling wife and Prince William," the commentator wrote in a comment piece for The Sun.

"The King has responded by taking away their grace and favour home, Frogmore Cottage, which was given to them as a perk of their job," He continued.

King Charles's latest move suggests as he has decided to give befitting response to Harry and Meghan for their attacks against the Firm.

