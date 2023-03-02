Travis Scott being tracked for ‘punching a sound engineer in the face’: $12K in damages!’

Travis Scott is currently under the radar of New York City authorities who attribute thousands of dollars in damages to his name.

For those unversed, the damaged are in connection to a brawl with an unidentified man who was allegedly assaulted by the rapper.

It comes a few hours after New York City Police Department responded to complaints that a sound engineer was punched in the face, at club Nebula, following a heated verbal altercation that wound up turning physical.

The news has been brought to light by the New York Post.

TMZ later offered more detailed insights and speculated damages in the range of $12,000.

Shortly after the news started grabbing headlines, Scott’s lawyer, Mitchell Schuster, turned to People and added, “While this is clearly a misunderstanding being blown out of proportion by clickbait and misinformation, we are actively working with the venue and law enforcement to resolve and set the record straight. We are confident our client will be cleared of any wrongdoing.”

Even talent booker Dorian Harrington, responsible for booking Toliver as the host chimed in to say, “This is a total misunderstanding, and what I saw on stage doesn't reflect what I read in the news.”

“The music and the night turned out great and everyone left peacefully.”

managing partner of Club Nebula echoed similar sentiments and added, “This is blown completely out of proportion. It was a great night.”