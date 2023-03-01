Shawn Mendes, Sabrina Carpenter overtake Twitter with frenzied pictures

Pictures of Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter have started overtaking social media and sparked a massive debate.
Twitter netizens even started circulating dating rumors, and the mere prospect has led users to drop gif after gif, and even a plethora of reactions.
Some even went as far as to address the chances of the internet becoming ‘completely broken’ as a result.
The pictures in question feature a seemingly friendly walk down the street, side-by-side.
Their ensembles were also equally casual, with Carpenter dressed head-to-toe in black, while Mendes had black pants, a demin jacket and a graphic tee.
Shortly after the images went public, fans erupted into a frenzy saying, “If they are dating the Internet will be broken.”
For those unversed, Mendes’ last relationship with Camilla Cabello publicly ended back in 2021.
