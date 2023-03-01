 
March 01, 2023
Shawn Mendes, Sabrina Carpenter overtake Twitter with frenzied pictures

Pictures of Shawn Mendes, Sabrina Carpenter spark widespread shock among fans

By Web Desk
March 01, 2023
Shawn Mendes, Sabrina Carpenter overtake Twitter with frenzied pictures

Pictures of Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter have started overtaking social media and sparked a massive debate.

Twitter netizens even started circulating dating rumors, and the mere prospect has led users to drop gif after gif, and even a plethora of reactions.

Some even went as far as to address the chances of the internet becoming ‘completely broken’ as a result.

The pictures in question feature a seemingly friendly walk down the street, side-by-side.

Their ensembles were also equally casual, with Carpenter dressed head-to-toe in black, while Mendes had black pants, a demin jacket and a graphic tee.

Shortly after the images went public, fans erupted into a frenzy saying, “If they are dating the Internet will be broken.”

For those unversed, Mendes’ last relationship with Camilla Cabello publicly ended back in 2021.