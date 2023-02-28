‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ cast click sweet snap with Brendan Fraser at SAG Awards

Everything Everywhere All at Once won top awards at this year’s Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG) ceremony.

The film’s cast insisted Brendan Fraser to join them as they celebrated the movie’s major success at the red carpet of the star-studded event on Sunday night.

While clicking pictures at the red carpet, the Everything Everywhere All at Once cast were said to have seen Fraser standing nearby with his trophy looking overwhelmed.

The group, including Harry Shum Jr., Jenny Slate, Tallie Medel, Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Hsu, Michelle Yeoh, Brian Le, Andy Le, and also James Hong, and Jamie Lee Curtis posed beside Fraser and celebrated their award for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion pictures.

Fraser also took home the Outstanding Male Actor in a leading role award for his part in The Whale.

Everything Everywhere All at Once’s Yeoh won the Outstanding Female Actor in a leading role honor.

Curtis nabbed the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role award, while Ke Huy Quan won for Outstanding Male Actor in a Supporting Role.

Everything Everywhere All at Once has scored eleven Oscar nominations in major categories this year.