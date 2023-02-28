Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter step out for stroll amid romance rumours

Shawn Mendes was spotted out and about with Sabrina Carpenter in Los Angeles on Monday morning, February 26th, 2023, multiple media outlets reported.

The couple seemingly enjoyed each other’s company during their walk as they both dressed casually.

Mendes, 24, donned a pair of blue corduroy pants, a white T-shirt and a shearling-lined jean jacket for the outing while Carpenter, 23, kept things comfortable in an oversized black sweat-suit and sneakers.

According to Page Six, the outing further fuels romance rumours after celebrity gossip account Deuxmoi recently shared an anonymous tip suggesting the pair was dating.

According to an onlooker, the duo looked “verrry comfortable” while “clearly on a date” at Horses in Los Angeles just a few days after Valentine’s Day.

Before rumours with Fast Times singer emerged, Mendes previously linked to his chiropractor, Dr Jocelyne Miranda, 51.

The duo was spotted several times together since last summer, after There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back singer broke up with Camilla Cabello in November 2021. The pair was seen hiking together at Runyon Canyon Park in Los Angeles just last week, per the outlet.

Mendes, who was notably shirtless, and Miranda were all smiles as they headed onto the trail before being photographed laughing by their cars a few hours later.

Meanwhile, Skinny Dipping was rumoured to be seeing Dylan O’Brien last year following her tumultuous “situationship” with Joshua Basset in 2020.