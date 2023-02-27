 
close
Monday February 27, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
showbiz

In pictures: Who all attended Ushna Shah's star-studded wedding?

Pictures from Ushna Shah's wedding ceremony held by the sea in Karachi are circulating on social media

By Web Desk
February 27, 2023
A collage of pictures showing celebrities including Asad Siddiqi, Zara Noor, Kubra Khan, Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain. — Maliha Rehman/Instagram
A collage of pictures showing celebrities including Asad Siddiqi, Zara Noor, Kubra Khan, Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain. — Maliha Rehman/Instagram

A number of celebrities and stars from the Pakistani showbiz and drama industry made it to the wedding of actor Ushna Shah, who got hitched to golfer Hamza Amin on Sunday.

The attendees included Kubra Khan, Saboor Aly, Ali Ansari, Sajal Ali, Zara Noor Abbas, Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain, Nida Yasir and many more.

Pictures from the star-studded ceremony by the sea in Karachi are circulating on social media.

Have a look at some of the pictures here: 

Drama actor Kubra Khan. — Instagram
Drama actor Kubra Khan. — Instagram

Nida Yasir, Ammar Khan, Maliha Rehman and Saboor Aly. — Instagram
Nida Yasir, Ammar Khan, Maliha Rehman and Saboor Aly. — Instagram
Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari. — Instagram
Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari. — Instagram
Director Abdullah Kadwani and his family. — Instagram
Director Abdullah Kadwani and his family. — Instagram
Nida Yasir, Yasir Nawaz, Ammar Khan, Maliha Rehman, Iqra Aziz and others. — Instagram
Nida Yasir, Yasir Nawaz, Ammar Khan, Maliha Rehman, Iqra Aziz and others. — Instagram
Maliha Rehman, Sajal Aly, and Ammar Khan. — Instagram
Maliha Rehman, Sajal Aly, and Ammar Khan. — Instagram
Asad Siddiqi and Zara Noor Abbas. — Instagram
Asad Siddiqi and Zara Noor Abbas. — Instagram
Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain. — Instagram
Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain. — Instagram