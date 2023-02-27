In pictures: Who all attended Ushna Shah's star-studded wedding?

A collage of pictures showing celebrities including Asad Siddiqi, Zara Noor, Kubra Khan, Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain. — Maliha Rehman/Instagram

A number of celebrities and stars from the Pakistani showbiz and drama industry made it to the wedding of actor Ushna Shah, who got hitched to golfer Hamza Amin on Sunday.



The attendees included Kubra Khan, Saboor Aly, Ali Ansari, Sajal Ali, Zara Noor Abbas, Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain, Nida Yasir and many more.

Pictures from the star-studded ceremony by the sea in Karachi are circulating on social media.

Have a look at some of the pictures here:

Drama actor Kubra Khan. — Instagram

Nida Yasir, Ammar Khan, Maliha Rehman and Saboor Aly. — Instagram Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari. — Instagram

Director Abdullah Kadwani and his family. — Instagram

Nida Yasir, Yasir Nawaz, Ammar Khan, Maliha Rehman, Iqra Aziz and others. — Instagram Maliha Rehman, Sajal Aly, and Ammar Khan. — Instagram

Asad Siddiqi and Zara Noor Abbas. — Instagram Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain. — Instagram



