In pictures: Who all attended Ushna Shah's star-studded wedding?

A number of celebrities and stars from the Pakistani showbiz and drama industry made it to the wedding of actor Ushna Shah, who got hitched to golfer Hamza Amin on Sunday.
The attendees included Kubra Khan, Saboor Aly, Ali Ansari, Sajal Ali, Zara Noor Abbas, Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain, Nida Yasir and many more.
Pictures from the star-studded ceremony by the sea in Karachi are circulating on social media.
