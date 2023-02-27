Ushna Shah claps back at haters judging her viral bridal dress

Ushna Shah poses with her husband Hamza Amin for a picture on her wedding. — Ushna Shah/Instagram video screengrab

Pakistani actor Ushna Shah has a message for all those hating on her regal bridal dress: you weren't invited.



Pictures and videos of Ushna Shah in her magnificent red lehnga went viral on social media after she tied the knot with golfer Hamza Amin on Sunday.

The ceremony was attended by close friends and stars of the showbiz industry.



In the viral photos and videos on social media, it can be seen that Ushna chose a red dress for the wedding ceremony, while her husband wore a white sherwani. But apparently some social media users took offence to Ushna's outfit, calling it a "promotion of Indian culture over Pakistani culture".

Some users even had a problem with the bride dancing at her own wedding.

But Ushna Shah didn't have time for haters!

In a message on Instagram Stories, the stylish diva basically told them all to buzz off.

A screenshot of Ushna Shah's message to her hates on Instagram Stories.

"To those who have a problem with my dress: you weren't invited, nor did you pay for my shade of red," she wrote.



She said her jewellery and outfit were both "purely Pakistani".

"My heart, however, [is] half Austrian," the actor wrote in a humorous reference to her husband who holds Pakistani and Austrian citizenship.