VIDEO: Ushna Shah dances to beat of 'Lal Ghagra' at her wedding

Pakistani drama actor Ushna Shah with her husband Hamza Amin at her wedding ceremony. — Instagram

Pakistani drama actor Ushna Shah tied the knot with popular Pakistani golfer Hamza Amin in a star-studded ceremony on Sunday.



A video from the event went viral on social media, showing the happy bride dancing her heart out on her big day.

Ushna moved to the beat of popular song, 'Lal Ghagra' in her regal bridal dress.

The actor looked lovely dressed in a bright red sharara which was adorned with gold and pearl white fancy embroidery. She wore a traditional golden necklace and earrings with a matching tika attached to a headband to complete her look.

Meanwhile, her husband sported a white sherwani to compliment the bride's dress.

Several celebrities from the Pakistani showbiz and drama industry, including Kubra Khan, Adnan Siddiqui, Zara Noor Abbas, Sajal Aly and Iqra Aziz attended the event. Moreover, #UshnaShah was one of the top trends on Pakistani Twitter

Here are some glimpses from the event.

Ushna was engaged to Amin last year in December.