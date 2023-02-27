Private school system's senior official gunned down in Karachi

Slain official of a chain of private schools, Khalid Raza. Facebook

Deputy director of a private school system and Federation of Private Schools Vice Chairman Syed Khalid Raza was shot dead in Karachi as a fresh wave of street crime incidents has gripped the provincial capital.

The incident took place in the city area of Gulistan-e-Jauhar's Block 7 on Sunday when two armed assailants riding a motorcycle opened fire on Raza, according to local residents. Police and rescue personnel rushed to the crime scene and shifted him to the hospital.

They further said that the suspects were seen multiple times in the area, adding that they had informed the police about them but the authorities turned a deaf ear to their complaints.

According to police officials, “A person has been killed in Gulistan-e-Jauhar Block 7.”

"The murder apparently was motivated by some personal enmity," Senior Superintendent of Police (East) Zubair Nazeer said, adding that they were further investigating the killing.

Nothing was snatched from Raza by the armed attackers, he added.

Sindh governor, CM take notices of murder

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah took notice of the murder and sought a report from the Additional IG Karachi in this regard. He also expressed deep grief over the murder of the academic.

Governor Kamran Tessori also took notice of the assassination of Raza and sought a report from the police officer.

The murder will be investigated from all angles, he added.