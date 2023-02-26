Austin Butler, Kaia Gerber return to annual event where they debuted as a couple

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber went for a stylish date at W Magazine’s Best Performances party on Friday, February 24th, 2023, via People Magazine.

The Elvis star, 31 and the model, 21, were matching in all black as they returned to the annual event – the same where they made their red carpet debut as a couple last year.

The model donned a revealing black mesh dress, which showed off her underarm tattoo. Her hair was styled in sleek waves parted to the side and accessorised with black clutch and strappy heels.

Meanwhile, the Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood actor wore a chic all-black suit and styled his blond locks into his usual tousled curls.

The pair first sparked romance rumours in December 2021 after they were spotted attending a yoga class together. At the time, a source exclusively revealed to Us Weekly that the pair were dating, adding, “It’s still very new.”

Gerber, who is the daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford, has been particularly supportive of her partner throughout his Elvis release journey. At the Cannes premiere of the film in May 2022, the duo shared a handful of sweet moments, including a very passionate kiss.

The couple’s last outing came last month for Lisa Marie Presley’s memorial service at the Graceland mansion in Memphis, Tennessee, after the only daughter of Elvis Presley died at 54 on January 12th, 2023.

The two sat behind the Presley family and leaned their heads together as the Blackwood Brothers Quartet sang How Great Thou Art in remembrance.