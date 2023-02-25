PSL 2023: What did Shahid Afridi say about Azam Khan's innings?

Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi (left) and Islamabad United batter Azam Khan in these undated photos. — PSL/Facebook/Shahid Afridi

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi lauded the sensational performance of Islamabad United's Azam Khan after his magnificent knock against Quetta Gladiators in the ongoing eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Azam’s performance on Friday stood out and helped United set a mammoth target of 221 runs for Quetta Gladiators to chase.

The United batter smashed 97 runs in 42 balls, including nine boundaries and eight maximums. The wicketkeeper-batter and Asif Ali put on a sensational 98-run partnership off just 45 balls for the fifth wicket to get their side back in the game.

Azam’s performance was so spectacular that all and sundry were compelled to acknowledge it. The cricketing superstar Afridi — nicknamed Boom Boom Afridi for his ability to hit the opposition bowlers for big sixes — too could not remain unimpressed and took to Twitter to laud Azam’s innings, by referring to it as a “boom boom” innings.

"Well played Azam Khan boom boom innings, fearless," Afridi wrote on Twitter.

Opting to bat first, United posted a massive 221-run target on the scoreboard before bowling out Quetta for 157 in 19.1 overs, thanks to a sensational batting display by Azam and a great display by the bowlers.

In reply to the big total, Quetta couldn't find the momentum as they lost quick wickets.

Veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez played a crucial innings as he helped a struggling Quetta get back on its feet by scoring 48 runs off 26 balls.

With his innings, Hafeez stitched a 69-run partnership with skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed for the fourth wicket

Iftikhar Ahmed tried to take charge, but he couldn't really get going. The right-handed batter scored 39 runs off 27 balls before getting out to Hasan Ali.

For Islamabad, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Hasan Ali claimed three wickets each, while Shadab Khan and Abrab Ahmed secured two scalps each.