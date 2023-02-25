Ariana Grande and The Weeknd link up for 'Die for You' remix: Check it out

Ariana Grande is gearing up to release Die for You remix with The Weeknd.



On Friday, February 24, The Weeknd and Ariana Grande got together for his 2016 Starboy hit Die for You.

According to People Grande, 29, added in her own version of the song's already established pre-chorus.

The duo shared the news on their respective social media accounts. The 7 Rings hitmaker shared a slew a pictures of herself and The Weeknd, 33, over the years.

Marking his fourth collaboration with Grande, The Weeknd recruited the Grammy-winning singer for his After Hours remix of Save Your Tears in 2021.











