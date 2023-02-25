'Better Call Saul alum Michael Mando fired at Apple TV for its series 'Sinking Spring': Wagner Moura replaces

Better Call Saul alum, Michael Mando has been replaced by Narcos alum Wagner Moura for the upcoming Apple TV series Sinking Spring after an on set incident.
Michael Mando was all set to star in the eight-episode series from Ridley Scott, however, he was fired from the show after cash with a co-star.
According to Yahoo, Wagner Moura has previously worked with Apple TV for its series, Shining Girls and will reteam for the new series.
As per sources, although, producers decided to iron things out, Mando was dismissed after an on-set incident with a cast member.
Mando played Nacho on all six seasons of AMC’s Better Call Saul.
