Madonna, Andrew Darnell call it quits after 5-month romance

Madonna and her 23-year-old model boyfriend, Andrew Darner, called it quits amid her “crisis of confidence.”

The pair dated around five months before breaking up because the model has found someone closer to his own age, as per reports.

Even though the Material Girl hitmaker’s romance with Andrew was “casual” and she is not “broken-hearted” by it, it does come at a bad timing.

The Queen of Pop is suffering a “crisis of confidence” over her split from Andrew after facing “ageist and misogynist” criticism over her 2023 Grammys look.

Discussing the breakup, an insider told Page Six, “It was only a very casual thing [with Darnell] so she’s not broken-hearted. It’s just that it has come at a bad time.”

“She’s having a bit of a crisis of confidence and this doesn’t help. She had a lot of fun with Andrew but it was never love or anything like that,” the insider added.

Previously, talking about Madonna’s huge age gap with Andrew, an insider told Hollywood Life, “Madonna is casually dating Andrew Darnell and although some of her friends think the fact that he is 23 is a bit strange, Madonna does not seem to care at all.”

“She has never really let age affect her decision on who to date and who not to date and it is not like Madonna is going to settle down, nor does she want to,” the source added.