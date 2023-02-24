BTS’ J-Hope officially becomes a house ambassador for Louis Vuitton

The rapper is now an ambassador for the luxury brand

BTS' J-Hope has officially been confirmed as a house ambassador for fashion house Louis Vuitton. BTS also collaborated with the brand as a group around 2021 to 2022.

Earlier in January, J-Hope visited Paris and went on to attend a multitude of fashion shows from luxury brands like Dior and Louis Vuitton. He also officially met the CEO of the latter, Bernard Arnault.

Hence J-Hope will now be endorsing the brand as a solo artist from 2023 to 2024. His bandmate Jimin was also recently announced as the ambassador for the brand Dior and Suga by Valentino.

J-Hope saw huge success with his debut solo album Jack in the Box. The album surpassed 200 million streams on Spotify only a month after its release. It officially became the fastest album by a Korean artist to clear that mark. The second fastest album to do so took over six months to achieve this goal.

Soon after the release, the Grammys included it in their list of the 10 must hear albums in July 2022.