Camilla opts for Diana's 'favourite' designer to dress her for Charles' coronation 

Queen Consort Camilla wants late Princess Diana's “favourite” designer Bruce Oldfield to dress her for her husband King Charles III's coronation.
As reported by The Sun, the 75-year-old shares a close bond with Bruce and wants him to dress her for the special occasion.
Bruce is known for designing some of the most iconic outfits for the late Princess at several occasions and even worked with some Hollywood A-listers including Kim Kardashian, Rihanna and Taylor Swift.
A source told the publication that Bruce was the “obvious” choice for Camilla as she “has a very close friendship with Bruce spanning many years so in many ways it is the natural and obvious choice.”
“Camilla trusts Bruce because he has really delivered on dresses for so many important occasions recently for her,” the insider added.
When asked about the speculations, Bruce refused to answer, saying, “What can I say?”
However, in a previous statement, the well-known designed said, “I gave Diana her glamour and Camilla her confidence.”
Chaeyoung sat down in an interview where she revealed the group that inspired her career
Rihanna reportedly does not want to walk down the aisle with baby bump, claims source
HBO 'Succession' will be end with its season 4 as confirmed by the creator on the show
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife accuses actor of stealing her kids
SM Entertainment has denied allegations that Exo member Suho has stolen 300 shoes worth $77,000 USD
Swara Bhaskar snaps back at Vivek Agnihotri for mean remarks directed towards journalists