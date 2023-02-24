Camilla opts for Diana's 'favourite' designer to dress her for Charles' coronation

Queen Consort Camilla wants late Princess Diana's “favourite” designer Bruce Oldfield to dress her for her husband King Charles III's coronation.

As reported by The Sun, the 75-year-old shares a close bond with Bruce and wants him to dress her for the special occasion.

Bruce is known for designing some of the most iconic outfits for the late Princess at several occasions and even worked with some Hollywood A-listers including Kim Kardashian, Rihanna and Taylor Swift.

A source told the publication that Bruce was the “obvious” choice for Camilla as she “has a very close friendship with Bruce spanning many years so in many ways it is the natural and obvious choice.”

“Camilla trusts Bruce because he has really delivered on dresses for so many important occasions recently for her,” the insider added.

When asked about the speculations, Bruce refused to answer, saying, “What can I say?”

However, in a previous statement, the well-known designed said, “I gave Diana her glamour and Camilla her confidence.”