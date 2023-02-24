Swara Bhaskar calls out Vivek Agnihotri for bigoted remarks about journalists

Swara Bhaskar snaps back at Vivek Agnihotri for mean remarks directed towards journalists

A journalist fact checked Vivek Agnihotri's tweet about winning Dadasaheb Phalke Award, and since then Vivek has been attacking him everywhere, stereotyping due to his religion and called him disgusting names. To which, Swara Bhaskar has reacted.

She took to her Twitter saying, “Vivek Agnihotri name-calling, swearing at, accusing Muslim citizens on public platforms simply because they are Muslim is a glaring example of how vile, poisoned, bigoted and majoritarian our public discourse has become in ‘New India’. Sickening.”

Vivek’s The Kashmir Files won an award at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival. As he proceeded to celebrate his success, a journalist wrote that the film’s win was ragged. About which Vivek got annoyed and wrote, “Fact checking is the biggest extortion mafia today. Controlled by crazy, lunatic terror organisation.”

When Zubair shared screenshots of the Dadasaheb Phalke award confusion, Vivek wrote, “I don’t hate fact-checkers, I hate when puncture repairers pretend to be fact checkers. Because you are nothing but just a jehadi pimp of India’s enemies & I know very well who is behind you. Every jihadi will have his day and your time is just around the corner.”

Vivek and Swara were in a heated debate about Padmavaat as well when she wrote an open letter to Sanjay Leela Bhansali criticizing the film and Vivek called her a fake feminist.