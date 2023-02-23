Michael B. Jordan recounts meeting with Chadwick Boseman: ‘Such poignant lessons’

Michael B. Jordan has just weighed in on his first-ever meeting with the famed Chadwick Boseman.
He broke it all down during Tuesday’s episode of The View.
There, he reflected on a ‘special’ moment he shared with Black Panther costar Chadwick Boseman.
“There was a moment on the press tour — we were backstage, we were in London, and we were getting ready to watch the movie for the first time together,” he began by saying.
“And we looked at each other like, 'We're connected for the rest of our lives'. I just remember sitting there and having a real connection, a real moment, with him.”
This exchange came well before Boseman went public with his health woes and thus Jordan admits, “Obviously [I] knew nothing at the time, had no idea, so when things unfolded the way they did and we unfortunately lost him, it really stuck with me.”
