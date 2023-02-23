Harry and Meghan have become 'international laughing stock' says US TV host

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have become "an international laughing stock" who have only themselves to blame, said US TV host Megyn Kelly.
She was commenting on the couple's reaction to the new episode of South Park.
When asked whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would take legal action against the show, Kelly said ,"South Park wasn't to blame for less than complimentary opinions of the couple."
Speaking to Sky News Australia, she said, "This actually got to the point where they had to come out though their spokesperson and deny that."
Commenting on Meghan and Harry's statement that they won't sue the show, Kelly said, "Their real problem is they've become an international laughing stock and for that they don't have South Park to blame, they have only themselves to blame."
Megyn Kelly said, "It's all frankly nonsense. Totally baseless, boring reports."
