K-pop group Mamamoo are returning with first ever sub-unit comeback

Mamamoo are confirmed for their sub-unit to make its first comeback

K-pop group Mamamoo are confirmed for their sub-unit called Mamamoo+ to make its first ever comeback. The sub-unit consisting of members Solar and Moonbyul is set to return in March.

In a report from Xportsnews on February 21st, it was said that Mamamoo+ would be returning with their first ever comeback in 2023. In response to the report, their entertainment company RBW posted a statement:

“MAMAMOO+ is preparing with the aim of making a March comeback. We will inform you of the detailed schedule later.”

The sub-unit initially debuted in August of 2022 with the track Better which featured Korean rapper BIG Naughty. That will make this their first comeback after seven months.

The group just wrapped up the Asia leg of their My Con tour, which is their first ever world tour. The tour was announced in October of 2022 and started with a three day show at the Olympic Hall in Seoul which was then followed by two shows in Japan.