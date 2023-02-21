Eminem files suit against ‘Reasonably Shady’ podcast, claims his brand will be ‘damaged’

Eminem has filed for an opposition on February 14th, 2023, against Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon’s trademark application for Reasonably Shady, according to Page Six.

In the documents obtained by the outlet, the rapper claims that his brand will be “damaged” if the Real Housewives of Potomac stars are issued the trademark for their broadcast.

The Lose Yourself hitmakers added that the name of the name ‘Reasonably Shady’ can “cause confusion in the minds of consumers,” who have known him by his monikers Slim Shady and Shady since the late ’90s.

Eminem has famously referred himself as ‘Slim Shady’ and ‘Shady’ in numerous songs. Moreover, he has exclusively used the names for entertainment services since 1998 and owns the trademark for ‘Shady’ to use on merch.

Whereas, the podcast – in which Dixon, 43, and Bryant, 52 talk about relationships, dating, entrepreneurs, style, current events and more – has gained success since it launched in 2021.

The lawsuit comes weeks after, the duo filed to trademark their podcast’s name so they can begin to sell their merchandise – such as water bottles, lip gloss, sweatshirts, hats, jackets and socks.

While they have no publicly responded to the Em’s opposition, the pair must respond to the Stan hitmaker’s request by March 26.