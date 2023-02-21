Meghan Markle had 'every right to be grumpy' after Botswana flight: Harry

Prince Harry discreetly planned their first trip together with Meghan Markle.
The couple, who decided to spend the summers in Botswana, had to fly on separate planes in order to avoid media attention.
Harry, in his memoir ‘Spare’ notes how he did not tell Meghan the real reason for arriving solo.
“We couldn’t risk being seen together, the press finding out about us. Not yet,” he began.
He added: “After an eleven-hour odyssey, including a three-hour layover in Johannesburg, and a hot car ride to the house, Meghan had every right to be grumpy. But she wasn’t. Bright-eyed, eager, she was ready for anything. And looking like…perfection. She wore cut-off jean shorts, well-loved hiking boots, a crumpled Panama hat that I’d seen on her Instagram page.”
Shah Rukh Khan hosts an #AskSRK session
King Charles was all smiles as he watched a short defensive training exercise and met some of the recruits
Netflix live adaptation series of 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' wrapped up its production in 2022
‘1923’ actor Aminah Nieves reflected on filming the brutal indigenous trauma scenes in Paramount + prequel series
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are 'hanging out together,' a recent insider has revealed
Malte Grunert made a subtle slide at BAFTA for not even giving a single nomination to leading man, Felix Kammerer