Meghan Markle had 'every right to be grumpy' after Botswana flight: Harry

Prince Harry discreetly planned their first trip together with Meghan Markle.

The couple, who decided to spend the summers in Botswana, had to fly on separate planes in order to avoid media attention.

Harry, in his memoir ‘Spare’ notes how he did not tell Meghan the real reason for arriving solo.

“We couldn’t risk being seen together, the press finding out about us. Not yet,” he began.

He added: “After an eleven-hour odyssey, including a three-hour layover in Johannesburg, and a hot car ride to the house, Meghan had every right to be grumpy. But she wasn’t. Bright-eyed, eager, she was ready for anything. And looking like…perfection. She wore cut-off jean shorts, well-loved hiking boots, a crumpled Panama hat that I’d seen on her Instagram page.”