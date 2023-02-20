Amy Robach PDAs with T.J. Holmes rankles Andrew Shue?

Amy Robach's cozy pictures and frequent PDAs with T.J. Holmes seemingly rub salts on former hubby Andrew Shue's wounds.



The lovebirds are on vacation in Mexico after they extracted a sweet deal from ABC before the pair exited.

Robach and Holmes were spotted sharing a kiss while relaxing along the poolside at a resort in Puerto Vallarta, according to Daily Mail.

Meanwhile, the Melrose Place alum has kept the moral high ground to never speak out publicly against the duo since their outing from colleagues to lovers.

The former couple's friends have praised the 56-year-old mature approach to the incident.

"It's like being a member of a very small, exclusive club," an insider snitched. "After Amy was caught cheating, almost everyone associated with the show reached out to Andrew. He's a good guy, a class act."

"He doesn't dump his friends. He holds on to people — which makes what Amy did to him worse!" the source told Us Weekly.

The former NBC correspondent maintained a distance from her ex-wife affair scandal, "Shue wants nothing to do with her leaving GMA and her being with T.J."

The source added the 55-year-old isn't on "the best terms" with his ex. "He's taking it hard because the whole thing has been so messy."

After the controversy with Holmes, Robach has set to focus on her future.

Recently, Robach had a bash on her 50th birthday, where some took the celebration as a veiled dig at her estranged husband because their wedding anniversary was on the same day.

