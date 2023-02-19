Dahyun from Twice stuns at New York Fashion Week: check it out

Dahyun was the main star at the Michael Kors New York Fashion Week event

Dahyun from Twice was the main star at the Michael Kors New York Fashion Week event. This is the singer’s second time at this specific event, making a similar impact at the show last spring/summer.



She even took a picture with the man of the hour himself, Michael Kors, who is beaming at the camera while posing next to Dahyun.

Last year, the idol chose to wear a black sequined, long-sleeved dress with unique shoulder cutouts. This time round, she went for a more sleek, figure-hugging piece of the same colour. Despite the cold weather, she was the epitome of professionalism and stayed committed to her part.

Since the fashion show was attended by several international icons, fans were elated to see Dahyun posing with Indonesian model and actress Luna Maya.

