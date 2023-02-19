Meghan Markle hopes for another baby boy amid reports she is pregnant with third child

Meghan Markle hopes for another boy amid reports she is pregnant with third child

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is reportedly pregnant with third child and she wants another baby boy.



According to Star Magazine, per Epic Stream, the Duchess of Sussex will announce her pregnancy when she passes first trimester.

The report, citing an insider claimed that Meghan Markle is hoping for another boy.

The source told the publication, “Meghan loves seeing Harry in Archie’s little face. Plus, if they have another boy, Harry wouldn’t feel outnumbered by the women in his house and Archie could have a brother to bond with as they grow up.”

The source further said, “Of course, a little girl would also be wonderful.”

California-based royal couple have not yet officially confirmed claims that they are expecting their third baby.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are already parents to two kids—son Archie and daughter Lilibet.