Ayushmann Khurrana appointed as UNICEF India's 'National Ambassador'

Ayushmann Khurrana feels honoured to be appointed as a National Ambassador to UNICEF India

Ayushmann Khurrana will be serving as a National Ambassador to UNICEF (United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund) India.

UNICEF shared the news of the actor’s appointment as the National Ambassador. Ayushmann has previously served as Celebrity Advocate for UNICEF India in 2020 to put an end to the violence against children. With this new role, he will aim to ensure and protect the rights of children.

In a statement he added: “It is truly an honor to further my advocacy for children’s rights with UNICEF India as a National Ambassador. I am passionate about the issues facing children and adolescents in India. As UNICEF’s Celebrity Advocate, I have interacted with children and spoken on internet safety, cyber bullying, mental health, and gender equality. In this new role with UNICEF, I will keep up a strong voice for children’s rights, especially for the most vulnerable supporting solutions for issues that impact them the most.”

The Vicky Donor actor also shared this wonderful news on his social media. He wrote: “An honour to be appointed as the @unicefindia National Ambassador. I’ve been closely associated with UNICEF for the past two years and look forward to advocating for the rights of every child across India.”

On the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana is gearing up for the sequel of his 2019 film Dream Girl, reports PinkVilla.

