Chase Stokes gushes on rumored girlfriend Kelsea Ballerini during 'Outer Banks' premiere: 'I adore her to death'

Chase Stokes showed some rare love to rumored girlfriend Kelsea Ballerini ahead of her Saturday Night Live musical performance
At the season three premiere night for the Netflix series Outer Banks on Thursday, February 16 night, Chase Stokes was joined by co-stars including ex-girlfriend Madelyn Cline.
Stokes, 30, spoke with Extra about Kelsea Ballerini's SNL performance and said, "She's an incredible human being. I adore her to death. This is a huge moment for her. So, I'm just very, very proud of her."
According to Daily Mail, the dating rumours for the couple swirled when they were spotted at a Georgia vs. TCU football game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.
Ballerini, 29, will debut her SNL performance on March 4.
