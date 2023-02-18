King Charles continues royal duties after facing protest in Milton Keynes

King Charles continued royal duties after the monarch encountered a group of anti-monarchy activists while on walkabout in the city of Milton Keynes north of London.
A day after the incident, King Charles on Friday hosted a reception at Buckingham Palace in support of action on global biodiversity.
Bringing together Ministers, CEOs and indigenous representatives, the event provided an opportunity to discuss the practical delivery of the Global Biodiversity Framework.
Guests included the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, The Rt Hon Thérèse Coffey MP and Ministers from the UK Government.
The King also met a number of CEOs who are members of the Sustainable Markets Initiative, as well as Ministers from international governments and indigenous representatives.
King Charles has been a champion for the fight against climate change and biodiversity loss for more than five decades.
