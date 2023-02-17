Fitness exercises for busy people

A man working out on a yoga mat.— Pexels

Keeping an active and healthy lifestyle is crucial, but finding the time to exercise when your schedule is packed can be difficult. With technology an integral part of our lives, we are forced to be indoors and sit in front of our screens and on our chairs for the most part of the day.

However, a hectic schedule is no reason to skip exercise or underestimate the importance of staying healthy. Fortunately, there are many fitness activities that you can perform quickly and without any special equipment.

Here are the top 5 fitness activities for busy bees:



Burpees

Burpees are a quick, full-body exercise that we see many celebrities and fitness freaks performing.

To do a burpee, start by standing with your feet shoulder-width apart. Then lower your body into a squat position and place your hands on the ground in front of you. From there, kick your feet back and do a push-up. A tutorial may help you understand better. Once you've done the push-up, jump your feet back up to your hands and then jump up in the air.

Jumping jacks



The simple workout of jumping jacks is excellent for toning your entire body. Start by standing with your feet together and your arms by your sides to perform jumping jacks. Jump your feet to the sides and raise your arms above your head after that. Jump your feet back together after which you should bring your arms back to your sides.



Mountain climbers

Mountain climbers are an excellent exercise for strengthening your legs, shoulders, and core. Start in a push-up position with your hands and feet on the ground to perform mountain climbers. Next, bring one knee up close to your chest before swiftly bringing the other leg up. Repeat for a set number of repetitions or for a set amount of time.



Lunges

Lunges are a wonderful exercise for your legs and glutes. Start by standing with your feet shoulder-width apart and perform a lunge from there. Following that, advance forward on one foot and squat until both of your knees are at a 90-degree angle. This one's a bit hard but definitely worth it.

Afterwards, revert to the beginning posture by pushing off with your front foot.



Plank

The plank is a straightforward but efficient workout for your core muscles. They say if you want to stop time, start doing a plank!

Start in a push-up position with your hands and feet on the ground to perform a plank. Next, descend your body onto your forearms and maintain a straight line with your body from your head to your feet.



All these exercises do not require equipment and can be done at home within 15 minutes.