Top 4 exercises to help you stay fit

People with higher cholesterol, who are constantly being advised to exercise, often wonder whether exercise lowers cholesterol.

We frequently hear the terms "good" and "bad" cholesterol. To ensure that our organs are functioning properly, the "good" (HDL) cholesterol in our body works to remove the "bad" (LDL) cholesterol from our bloodstream.

If your doctor advises you to lower your bad cholesterol, it's time to act. High levels of LDL cholesterol can harm your arteries, and raise your risk of heart disease, heart attack, stroke, and arterial blockages.

“Exercise is a great place to start if you’re trying to lower bad cholesterol,” Cleveland Clinic quoted cardiologist Leslie Cho, MD as saying. “But it doesn’t stop there. Combining exercise with healthier diet and lifestyle choices makes the most impact.”

Therefore, it is crucial to know what the best exercises for lowering cholesterol are:

How does exercise lower cholesterol levels?

By raising HDL cholesterol, exercise helps to reduce the harmful, fatty LDL cholesterol. Losing weight also raises HDL.

According to the American Heart Association, being overweight and not exercising enough are two lifestyle factors that together lead to high cholesterol (among other factors).

Best exercises to lower cholesterol



Brisk walking

There's no need to use the treadmill at maximum speed. In fact, it can cause more harm than good to your health if you're not used to running, are overweight, or have joint problems.

Start with a short, easy stroll around the block, progress to a longer stroll, and finally jog slowly. Your blood pressure will also drop as a result of decreasing your cholesterol.

Swimming

Does swimming lower cholesterol? Yes! Swimming is a just as effective way to lower cholesterol if walking, jogging, or biking is too taxing on your body.

You engage your entire body while swimming a few laps in the pool, and the exercise can feel relaxing. Lowering your cholesterol is one of the many benefits of swimming for your heart overall.

Cycling

Get back on your bicycle and reconnect with your inner child to improve your cholesterol.

Cycling or biking can burn just as many calories as running. All you have to do is ride off into the sunset while riding a bike.

Yoga

The best news for someone who dislikes cardio is that yoga is also beneficial. However, you must raise your heart rate in order to receive cardiovascular advantages. Yoga is a fantastic way to increase flexibility, improve your sleep, exercise your mental and physical faculties, and other aspects of your lifestyle.