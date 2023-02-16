Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly working to make things work amid split rumours

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are reportedly working to make their romance work after having a huge fight.

An insider told Entertainment Tonight that the Jennifer’s Body star and the rapper “had ups and downs throughout their relationship, but at the end of the day, they have a lot of love for each other and a deep connection."

"They have very strong feelings for one another, so their emotions often come out in intense ways,” the insider added. "They are working together with the goal of trying to mend things and move forward together."

The Transformers actor first sparked breakup rumours after she removed all snaps of herself with the rapper from the photo sharing app before deactivating her account.

She then dropped a cryptic post with lyrics from Beyoncé's Pray You Catch Me from her album Lemonade further fueling the break up speculations.

"You can taste the dishonesty/ it’s all over your breath," the actor captioned her new photo.

To top it off, the Hollywood beauty unfollowed the rapper, whose real name is Colson Baker, on Instagram and started following Eminem, Harry Styles, and Timothée Chalamet.

To note, the Emo Girl hitmaker has famously feuded with Eminem over the years, as per Page Six.

Following this, the couple was spotted leaving a marriage counseling office, as per pictures obtained by Daily Mail, where they were said to have spent two and a half hours.

According to some media outlets, Fox and MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, had a huge fight before the Bloody Valentine rapper’s performance at the Sports Illustrated Super Bowl party.