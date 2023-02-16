Rihanna's Super Bowl Half time Show director talks show's 'lunacy'

File Footage

Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show director weighs in on how he felt while prepping the singer’s performance.



The Half time show director, Hamish Hamilton, broke it all down during a candid chat with ET.

He started it all off by hailing Rihanna for agreeing to a suspended set where she hovered over State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, singing B**** Better Have My Money.

And even went as far as to brand her plans for the performance as 'sheer lunacy'.

Per Hamilton, “There was a huge amount of respect for the endeavor that we were taking on. I think, given the ambition of the idea, the kind of lunacy, almost, in some ways, of the idea, I think anybody who was going to kind of tell the world was like, 'You know what? Let me keep the secret '.”