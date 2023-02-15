Javed Khan Amrohi dies of lung failure

Indian actor Javed Khan Amrohi, best known for his roles in films such as Lagaan and Chak De! India, died on Tuesday due to lung failure at a hospital, according to the local media.

The veteran actor, who was in his early 70s, was suffering from breathing ailment and was bedridden for the past one year.

Having started his career with theatre after graduating from the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Amrohi appeared in smaller yet pivotal roles in over 150 films and close to a dozen TV shows.

"So tragic to learn of Javed Khan Amrohi’s demise. . He was one of our finest actors of IPTA . Heartfelt condolences to family and friends," said Shabana Azmi while reacting to the actor's death.

Actor Suniel Shetty wrote, "A painful loss to the world of cinema, Javed Khan Amrohi will forever be in our hearts. Heartfelt condolences to the family. Rest in peace."