The Beatles legend Sir Paul McCartney and wife spotted at the star-studded Super Bowl

The Beatles legend Sir Paul McCartney and wife Nancy were spotted sitting in a posh sky box at the star-studded Super Bowl.
On Sunday, February 12, Paul McCartney and his wife Nancy, whom he married in 2011, attended Super Bowl 57 in Arizona at had a great view of the game from a swanky skybox.
McCartney, 80, remained focused on the game as he sported a causal denim shirt which he layered over a t-shirt.
The Hey Jude hitmaker also had a stubble and swept back his silver locks from his clean face, cited from Daily Mail.
Meanwhile, Nancy, 63, was in high spirits as she bundled up in a black hoodie.
The couple excitedly chatted with each other and cheered for their team in the star-studded game.
Rihanna calls opportunity to perform at Super Bowl Halftime show ‘scary’ while discussing motherhood
Megan Fox deactivates Instagram amid Machine Gun Kelly breakup rumours
Amy Robach and Andrew Shue were married for 12 years
Megan Fox sparks breakup rumours with Machine Gun Kelly after she erased all snaps of him from Instagram
Queen Consort Camilla is slated to visit Southwater in Telford, Shropshire
Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet starred in 'Revolutionary Road' with Kate's husband, Sam Mendes as director on the...