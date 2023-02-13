The Beatles legend Sir Paul McCartney and wife spotted at the star-studded Super Bowl

The Beatles legend Sir Paul McCartney and wife Nancy were spotted sitting in a posh sky box at the star-studded Super Bowl.



On Sunday, February 12, Paul McCartney and his wife Nancy, whom he married in 2011, attended Super Bowl 57 in Arizona at had a great view of the game from a swanky skybox.



McCartney, 80, remained focused on the game as he sported a causal denim shirt which he layered over a t-shirt.

The Hey Jude hitmaker also had a stubble and swept back his silver locks from his clean face, cited from Daily Mail.

Meanwhile, Nancy, 63, was in high spirits as she bundled up in a black hoodie.

The couple excitedly chatted with each other and cheered for their team in the star-studded game.



