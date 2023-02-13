Kate Winslet recalls filming bold scenes with Leonardo DiCaprio infront of her then husband

The Titanic famed actress Kate Winslet talked on how she felt doing intimate scene with Leonardo DiCaprio in Revolutionary Road that was directed by her husband Sam Mendes, in 2008.

Kate Winslet shared what it was really like filming sex scenes in her then-husband's directorial Revolutionary Road with Leonardo DiCaprio.

Winslet recalled being uncomfortable filming the scenes in front of her husband. "It was the element of, ‘OK my husband is over there.’ That was a bit weird," she told The Mirror.

DiCaprio also insisted that his co-star was a "consummate professional" and landed a Golden Globe win in 2009 for her portrayal of April in the film.

The co-stars gained massive popularity after collaborating on James Cameron's blockbuster hit Titanic in 1997.

Titanic as the highest rated film has completed 25 years, and the film is being screened in cinemas world-wide on its 25th aniversary.