VIDEO: Pakistan, India display cricket spirit in post-match meetup at T20 World Cup

The players of the Pakistani and Indian women's cricket teams on Monday exhibited the spirit of cricket as they met in a joyful gathering, a day after their clash at the ongoing T20 World Cup match in Cape Town.



A video posted by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Twitter showed the cricketers of both sides meeting and interacting with each other in a pleasant mood.

Moreover, there was an exchange of jerseys between Pakistan vice-captain Nida Dar and Indian skipper Hermanpreet Kaur.

During the meetup, both teams appreciated each other's gameplay and later on, they also took a group photo.

Vice-captain Nida Dar (left) and Indian captain Hermanpreet Kaur exchanging shirts. — PCB/File

India outplay Pakistan

Pakistan were outplayed by India in the Women's T20 World Cup match at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town on Sunday.

In the match, Jemimah Rodrigues and teenager Richa Ghosh took India to a seven-wicket win over Pakistan.

What had been a tense run chase turned into a comfortable win with an over to spare as Rodrigues and Ghosh put on an unbeaten 58 off 33 balls.

Rodrigues batted with the calm skill to make 53 not out off 38 balls while Ghosh, 19, hit powerfully to score 31 not out off 20 balls.

Pakistan posted 149 for four after deciding to bat on a dry pitch.

It was a total that looked unlikely when they were labouring at 68 for four in the 13th over.

But captain Bismah Maroof (68 not out) and Ayesha Naseem (43 not out) transformed the innings in an unbeaten partnership of 81 off 47 balls.

The left-handed Maroof faced 55 balls and hit seven fours while the 18-year-old Naseem hammered her runs off 25 balls, hitting two fours and two sixes.

Naseem almost immediately went on the attack with some powerful hitting, including a six beyond long-off in an over from the medium-paced Renuka Singh which cost 18 runs.

The Indian innings followed a similar pattern with Pakistan left-arm spinner Nashra Sadhu bowling superbly to take two for 15 in her four overs.

Sadhu dismissed Shafali Verma, who was superbly caught on the boundary by Sidra Ameen, and Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur, leaving India needing to score at almost 10 runs an over in the last six overs.

But Pakistan paid the price for only picking five bowlers and the remaining bowlers were expensive, while their fielders were guilty of several misfields.

Three boundaries by Ghosh off successive balls from Aiman Anwer in the 18th over effectively settled the match.