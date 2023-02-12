BTS V fans send aid to Turkey and Syria for recovery from Earthquake devastation

BTS V has become the signpost of influence to his global fans as they step up to donate to Turkish and Syrian Earthquake affectees, in his good name.

The official Korean fanbase of BTS V announced that they have donated to the local relief organisation, 'Anatolia People's People's Peace Foundation (AHBAP),' a non-governmental organization (NGO) in Turkey.

According to Allkpop, the twitter post shared by the fanbase read "We, Seoko Kim's management team, participated in donations for emergency relief for the "Earthquake in Turkey and Syria" in the name of Taehyung."

"I hope that it will be of some help in saving the lives of the survivors, and I pray that there will be no more damage."

V aka Taehyung's Spanish fanbase also donated to a non-governmental organisation, Humanitarian Relief Foundation 'IHH,' providing food, supplies and helping rescuers.

Taehyung's Malaysian fanbase donated to the 'PUBLIC GOOD' campaign for earthquake victims.



The Korean idol's Philippine fanbases also said, "To help those affected by the Turkey and Syria earthquakes and rescue workers, they donated to 'PUBLIC GOOD' in the name of Taehyung.



The BTS member's fanbase donated to more than 70 charities for his recent 27th birthday.



