‘Fast and Furious’ Vin Diesel suggests Robert Downey Jr. for next Antithesis of Dom

Fast and Furious actor Vin Diesel has pitched the name of Robert Downey Jr. for franchise's next film, which is in under consideration after the May premiere of Fast X.

The 55-year-old actor was asked about his dream cast at the Fast X trailer premiere on Thursday, Diesel immediately mentioned RDJ’s name without hesitation for the role of protagonist Dom Toretto.

“Without telling you too much about what happens in the future, there’s a character who is the antithesis of Dom who is promoting AI and driverless cars and a philosophy that with that goes your freedom,” he said.

He also added, “There is somebody that believes that’s the future, and that’s at direct odds with the Toretto mentality.”

However, when questioned about if he’s pitched Downey Jr. the role yet, Diesel simply growled and said playfully in a menacing tone,

“How dare you ask me this question in front of all these people? I have pride and I have dignity.”

Diesel’s co-star Michelle Rodriguez also had thoughts on the red carpet about who she’d like to see in the final Fast and Furious film.

"Who’s the guy from these amazing ‘Jason Bourne’ movies? Matt Damon!" Rodriguez said.

"I expletive want Matt Damon. Matt Damon, would you be in a ‘Fast and Furious’ movie? C’mon, we got four Oscar winners, man. And you’re an Oscar winner!" she added.