John Legend explains how he gives wife Chrissy Teigen ‘break’ after welcoming newborn girl

John Legend has recently shared how he takes care of his newborn daughter Esti Maxine to give wife Chrissy Teigen “a break”.
In a new interview with PEOPLE, Legend said, “Obviously I can't breastfeed her.”
He continued, “So, I help feed when we use the bottle. I'm happy to change diapers. I'm good at burping her, too.”
Elaborating on how he entertained the children busy, Legend disclosed, “I just started singing to her a little bit.”
However, he stated, “Chrissy's good at lullabies, too. I try to help as much as I can, you know, to give Chrissy a break.”
Speaking about his wife, the musician mentioned, “It's a recovery process.”
Sharing reaction of his older children towards newborn, Legend stated, “Our older kids are really into being older siblings, which we weren't sure about.”
“It seemed like they might be jealous when Chrissy was pregnant. But since Esti's been born, they've been really loving and wanting to hold her and feed her — just wanting to be good siblings,” he explained.
When asked how he travel with one more child, Legend quips, “That'll be the test. With an extra stroller and all this stuff, it's going to be a lot!”
Prince Harry talked about romancing an older woman in his bombshell memoir 'Spare'
Ronnie Screwvala claims Pathaan will never be able to surpass Dangal's collections
King Charles III coronation might not be able to bring Prince Harry and Prince William together
Sasha Walpole says: "Life's too short. You know, just sort out your differences and just chat"
Javed Akhtar opens up about his marriage with Shabana Azmi
Prince Harry would've married either one of his exes, Chelsy Davy or Cressida Bonas, if Diana was alive, said former...